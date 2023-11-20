Drivers hurt as 2 SUVs collide in Mohali

Mohali, November 19
Two persons were injured after two speeding luxury cars collided near Wave Estate in Sector 85 here around 11:30 pm on Saturday.
The drivers of both cars sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to a private hospital by passersby.
Both the high-end vehicles, a Range Rover and Toyota Innova, were badly damaged in the collision.
The Sohana police have taken the vehicles in their possession and started an investigation into the incident.
