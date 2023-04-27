Driving training centre to come up at Raipur Kalan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

After undergoing a month-long training at the Regional Driving Training Centre coming up at Raipur Kalan, people will no longer have to appear for a test to get a driver’s licence.

An official said an applicant for the driver’s licence would have to undergo a 29-hour course, which would include 8-hour theory and 21-hour practical training, which would spread over four weeks and a minimum 85% attendance would be required to complete the course. After clearing all theory papers and motor vehicle inspector’s test, a proficiency test certificate would be issued to the applicant which could be treated equivalent to the test being carried out at the Children’s Traffic Park in Sector 23. However, all these modalities were being worked out and a final decision would be taken after thorough deliberations, he said, adding that all those who would not undergo training at the centre would have to appear for the test as usual in Sector 23.

The theoretical part of the training would include traffic education, basic vehicle mechanism theory demonstration, public relations, and first aid, road etiquette and mannerism, causes of accidents, and case studies etc. Similarly, the practical part of the training would include basic driving practice, skill driving practice on rural and highways, and city roads, uphill and downhill driving practice, reversing, parking etc.

The centre will conduct training course for trainers of driver instructors, light motor vehicle (LMV) and heavy motor vehicle (HMV) drivers. It will also conduct refresher training course for drivers in service and of vehicles carrying hazardous and dangerous goods. Periodic training and evaluation of drivers of state transport undertakings will also be undertaken.

The official said a 4-acre site at Raipur Kalan had been earmarked for the centre which would be set up with the assistance of the Ministry of Highways and Transport.

Two companies have been shortlisted for setting up and running the centres, he said.