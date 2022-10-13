Drones a new challenge: BSF chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

The Border Security Force (BSF) is alive to the threat of drones from across the border with Pakistan and all requisite steps are being taken to counter the menace, said BSF Director-General, Pankaj Kumar Singh.

He was speaking after the inauguration of a new complex housing the headquarters of the BSF Western Command.

The officer said mainly drugs and weapons were being smuggled into the country through drones. “Drones are the new paradigm. It is a new challenge, whether it is anti-social elements smuggling drugs or criminals getting weapons,” he said.

“We have a long border and installing electronic surveillance and anti-drone systems at each and every spot is not possible, though it will come with time,” he added.

“We have a very elaborate intelligence setup and such attempts are being thwarted by joint efforts with various agencies, including the Army and the state police,” he added.

The Western Command is responsible for supervising the operational and administrative functioning of the BSF along India-Pakistan border from Kutch in Gujarat to Kargil in J&K.

The Western Command, which was functioning from an interim location in Mohali, has been shifted to the Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh.

