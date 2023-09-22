 Drug-free Haryana: Cyclothon to enter Panchkula tomorrow : The Tribune India

  Chandigarh
Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 21

The Drug-free Haryana Cyclothon will enter Panchkula on September 23.

The cyclothon has been given the theme of “Ek Cycle Yatra, Nasha Mukti Ke Naam”.

Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan said all necessary arrangements had been made by the district administration to make the cyclothon a grand success. He said the Drug-Free Haryana campaign had been started in the state under the Haryana Uday Outreach programme on September 1 and it would concluded on September 25. As part of the campaign, cyclothon and other activities were being organised in every district.

