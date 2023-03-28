Drug peddler held with 100-gm ganja in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 27

The Sector 26 crime branch of the Panchkula police today claimed to have arrested a drug peddler while possessing 100 grams of ganja.

The suspect has been identified as Ripu, a resident of Tipra village in the Kalka block of Panchkula district.

A police spokesman said a team of the Sector 26 crime branch, led by Inspector Mohinder Singh, was present in Tipra village on Sunday evening. The team saw a man coming with a plastic bag. He started running in the opposite direction after seeing the police. The team caught him after a brief chase. During checking, 100 grams of ganja was recovered from his possession.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Kalka police station. He was today produced before a court, which remanded him to two-day police custody.