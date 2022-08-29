Drug peddler in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Crime Branch of the UT police has arrested a drug peddler while carrying 7.510 kg ganja. The accused, Madhu Kumar (31), a native of Bihar, was arrested from near the motor market, Mani Majra. A case has been registered. TNS

Mohali resident held with gun

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a 34-year-old Mohali resident while carrying a double barrel gun in the city without a valid licence. The accused, identified as Saliender Kumar, was arrested from Sector 42. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Mayor pledges eye donation

Chandigarh: An eye donation awareness walk was organised from Rock Garden to Sukhna Lake here on Sunday. It was organised by Eye Bank, Department of Ophthalmology, GMCH-32, along with other organisations. The walk was flagged off by Mayor Sarbjit Kaur. Prof AK Attri, acting Director Principal of the GMCH, welcomed the chief guest. Faculty members, students and staff of the GMCH, members of Lions Clubs and students from various schools, including Institute for the Blind, Sector 26, participated in the event. Around 300 persons attended the walk. It was followed by a street play on the theme of eye donation by students of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh. The Mayor, Sarabjit Kaur, pledged for eye donation. Prof Sudesh Kumar Arya, in-charge, Eye Bank, GMCH, said around 100 eyes were pledged on the spot at Sukhna Lake.