Drug peddler lands in P'kula police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 18

The local police have nabbed a drug peddler carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

The suspect has been identified as Buta Singh, a resident of Dolewal Kot village in Moga district of Punjab.

In his complaint to the police, Anup Kumar, a resident of Marauna Rampur village in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh and driver by profession, had stated on October 8, 2017, that he had left for Shimla on October 4 after a passenger hired his car. On October 8, they stayed at Hotel KC Cross in Sector 5. When he was present near his Innova car, two youths came there. He said they pushed him into the car at gunpoint and started driving the vehicle.

The complainant stated that after some distance, they dropped him off at a place after tying him with a rope and fled with the vehicle. He said his purse containing Rs 6,000 and some other documents were in the car.

A case was registered in this connection under Sections 392, 397, 365, 201 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the Sector 5 police station.

A police spokesman said the main suspect in the above case was absconding for the past five years and declared proclaimed offender by a court on June 6 this year. The police had also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 to anyone providing information about the suspect.

The spokesman said the suspect, against whom six cases were registered in Punjab and Rajasthan, was arrested by a Sector 26 crime branch team yesterday. He was produced in a court today and remanded in police custody.