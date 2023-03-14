Drug peddler lands in police net in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 13

The Sector 26 crime branch of the Panchkula police here today claimed to have arrested a drug peddler, taking the total number of arrests to two in the past three days. The police also recovered 1.720-kg opium from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Sanika Munda, a resident of Sulhe Taron village in Silodon district, Jharkhand.

Divulging details, Crime Brach Inspector Mohinder Singh said they had arrested Ravi Kumar, a resident of Shyamtu village of Panchkula district, and recovered 900 grams of opium from him.

He said a case was registered against the suspect. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to four-day police custody. During investigations, suspect revealed that he purchased 900 grams of opium from Sanika Munda.

Mohinder said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to four-day police custody.