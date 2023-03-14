Drug peddler lands in police net in Panchkula

Panchkula, March 13
The Sector 26 crime branch of the Panchkula police here today claimed to have arrested a drug peddler, taking the total number of arrests to two in the past three days. The police also recovered 1.720-kg opium from his possession.
The suspect has been identified as Sanika Munda, a resident of Sulhe Taron village in Silodon district, Jharkhand.
Divulging details, Crime Brach Inspector Mohinder Singh said they had arrested Ravi Kumar, a resident of Shyamtu village of Panchkula district, and recovered 900 grams of opium from him.
He said a case was registered against the suspect. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to four-day police custody. During investigations, suspect revealed that he purchased 900 grams of opium from Sanika Munda.
Mohinder said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to four-day police custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uproar in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's London remark
BJP demands apology | Opposition seeks JPC on Adani | Both H...
India remains world's top arms importer: Report
Sweden-based think tank SIPRI says India accounts for 11% of...