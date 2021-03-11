Chandigarh: ‘Drunk’ SUV driver hits Sector 8 house wall

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

A Toyota Fortuner, being driven by a youth allegedly in an inebriated condition, rammed into the boundary wall of a house in Sector 8 last night. Four youth, including two girls, were riding the SUV at the time of the accident.

The boundary wall of a house in Sector 8, Chandigarh, that was hit by a speeding SUV (top). Tribune Photos

Bharat Singh, a caretaker who was present in the house, said he, along with other workers, was sleeping when they heard a loud noise around 12.30 am.

Everyone rushed outside and found that an SUV had rammed into the boundary wall. The SUV was reportedly being driven at a high speed and was coming from Sector 5 when the accident took place.

“The youth driving the SUV was allegedly drunk. The driver was trying to reverse the vehicle to move it out. However, he failed as the vehicle had got stuck,” Bharat said. Bharat said the youth driving the vehicle was caught. A PCR vehicle reached the spot.

The police impounded the vehicle and took the youth to the hospital for a medical examination. A DDR has been lodged at the Sector 3 police station. —