Dry wood dumped in Phase V park in Mohali, units want it removed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 4

Industrial unit owners in Phase V have expressed fear over the dry wood dumped in a park, which may prove to be a tinderbox in this scorching heat. High tension wires overhead only add to the threat of a hazard in-the-waiting here.

In a recent incident the horticultural waste in a park near some industrial units had caught fire at night. Due to the alertness of a unit’s worker a major fire incident was averted.

Residents complained that there was no facility of water supply in the park, which could be used in case of an emergency.

The proprietors of SR Auto Industry, plot no. D-75, and Harsh Industries, plot numbers D-76, D-78 and D-80 have written a letter to the Mohali Municipal Corporation officials, apprising them of the potential hazard lying in their vicinity in a park. The Mohali Industries Association has also been apprised of the issue.

“Immediate action is required to remove the dry wood dumped in a park near the industrial units,” the letter to MC reads.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali