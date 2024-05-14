DSP injured in scuffle

Chandigarh, May 13
Tension erupted at Kishangarh Chowk here today as locals protested police action over traffic rule violation, resulting in a scuffle that left DSP (North East) P Abinandhan injured.
Sources said the police stopped three minors riding a motorcycle at a checkpoint near IT Park road.
The minors allegedly attempted to hit officers on duty while fleeing.
The sources said a challan was issued by the police for violation of traffic rule. Subsequently, a crowd gathered at the spot, leading to a confrontation between police officers and protestors.
