Dubai-Chandigarh flight cancelled

Mohali: The Dubai-Chandigarh flight, with a scheduled departure time of 10:10 am, was cancelled due to bad weather in Dubai on Tuesday. The Chandigarh-Dubai flight, with a scheduled departure time of 3:10 from the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport Chandigarh, was delayed by around an hour.
