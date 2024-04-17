Dubai-Chandigarh flight cancelled

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The Dubai-Chandigarh flight, with a scheduled departure time of 10:10 am, was cancelled due to bad weather in Dubai on Tuesday. The Chandigarh-Dubai flight, with a scheduled departure time of 3:10 from the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport Chandigarh, was delayed by around an hour.

