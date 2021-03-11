Dummy arms and ammunition meant for shooting web series send Mohali police into tizzy

Mohali, May 15

Mohali police went into a tizzy on Sunday afternoon when three bags of arms and ammunition were found in the boot of a car during a naka on the busy Phase-7.

After seeing an AK-47, shell-shocked, cops immediately rang up the higher officials who rushed to the spot without any delay. Meanwhile, the occupants of the car kept pleading to let them go but cops were in no mood to hear a word. The car and its three occupants were taken to the Mataur police station for investigation.

Hours later, it emerged that the arms and ammunition were dummy and being transported for "a shooting for a web series".

Mataur SHO Naveenpal Singh Lehal said, "It was later found that the weapons were dummy and were being transported for a shooting of a web series. The film association members reached the police station to clear the air. They have been instructed to take necessary permissions before transporting these dummy weapons."

Barely a week after the RPG attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Office in Mohali on May 9, district police along with Special Operation Group (SOG) has been on their toes, conducting security checks at important installations and laying inter-state, inter-district nakas.