Dushyant opens digital library

Panchkula, April 14
Dr BR Ambedkar’s dream of educating all will come true only when people will work together with full cooperation for the progress of the society.
Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala stated this while presiding over a function to mark the 132nd anniversary celebration of the Bharat Ratna recipient at Ambedkar Bhavan in Sector 12-A here. On the occasion, he inaugurated Bhim Digital Library and dedicated it to public. He announced Rs 21 lakh from his MLA funds for it.
He said apart from arranging computers in the library, the work of installing a lift would also be done. If any other work was left, it would be done by using the CSR fund of HAFED.
Labour and Employment Minister Anup Dhanak was also present and paid his respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar.
