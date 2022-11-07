Panchkula: e-commerce firm, courier boy booked

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 6

The police have registered a case against Flipkart and a courier boy of eKart for fraudulently taking away a table from the house of a former Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In her complaint to the police, former Judge Navita Singh said she placed an order with Flipkart for a mall handbag of Kuber Industries costing Rs 409. When the product was delivered, she found it to be damaged. She placed a return request with Flipkart, which was approved on October 17, 2022. She said a person, Ritik Singh from eKart, came to pick up the item on the same day. Instead of the small handbag, he took away a table worth Rs 4,000 received from Amazon, which was also damaged. She said without verifying, he just took away the table instead of the actual item.

#Panchkula