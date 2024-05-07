E-library in memory of martyred head constable inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 6

Khajani Devi, the wife of Head Constable Tara Chand, who laid his life in the line of duty, inaugurated the Sardar Patel Police E-library at police lines in Ambala City on Monday.

The library has been developed in memory of the martyred head constable. Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, Ambala Rage IG Sibash Kabiraj, Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa and other senior police officials were present on this occasion.

The DGP inspected the e-library and inquired about the facilities being provided to students. He also honoured Khajani Devi on this occasion.

An Ambala police spokesman said the e-library houses about 4,500 books on different subjects. The books are available in English and Hindi, and about 300 books are related to competitive exams. The e-library is computerised, air-conditioned, and equipped with internet facilities. It also has the facility of a Kindle, with which readers can download and read books as per their wishes. The spokesperson said arrangements have also been made for the students to learn foreign languages such as French, Japanese, and Spanish through an online medium.

Head Constable Tara Chand was martyred on April 12, 1989, when he was shot dead by anti-elements during his posting in Ambala.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala