E-sampark centres in Chandigarh to now open six days a week

Chandigarh, March 10
Taking a U-turn, the UT Administration has again decided to open e-Sampark centres six days a week. Nearly a month ago, the Administration had decided to open the centres seven days a week.
Now, 22 e-Sampark centres located in Sectors 7, 10, 18, 23, 27, 34, 35, 37, 40, 45, 48, Mani Majra, Daria, Dadu Majra, Behlana, Dhanas (Panchayat Bhawan), Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Raipur Khurd, Maloya and Vikas Nagar will remain functional from Sunday to Friday, except Saturday, with effect from March 18.
The remaining 23 e-Sampark centres located in Sectors 1, 12, 15, 17 (DC office), 17 (Treasury), 20, 21, 22, 26, 32, 38, 39, 41, 43, 43 (District Courts), 47, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Hallo Majra, Makhan Majra, Raipur Kalan, Sarangpur, Dhanas (Community Centre) and Dadu Majra Colony (Community Centre) will be operational from Monday to Saturday, except for Sunday, with effect from March 19 (except for holidays notified by the Chandigarh Administration under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded
FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals
Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget
No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated e...
Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration
Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...
After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto
Last month, Seattle became the first US city to outlaw caste...