E-sampark centres in Chandigarh to now open six days a week

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

Taking a U-turn, the UT Administration has again decided to open e-Sampark centres six days a week. Nearly a month ago, the Administration had decided to open the centres seven days a week.

Now, 22 e-Sampark centres located in Sectors 7, 10, 18, 23, 27, 34, 35, 37, 40, 45, 48, Mani Majra, Daria, Dadu Majra, Behlana, Dhanas (Panchayat Bhawan), Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Raipur Khurd, Maloya and Vikas Nagar will remain functional from Sunday to Friday, except Saturday, with effect from March 18.

The remaining 23 e-Sampark centres located in Sectors 1, 12, 15, 17 (DC office), 17 (Treasury), 20, 21, 22, 26, 32, 38, 39, 41, 43, 43 (District Courts), 47, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Hallo Majra, Makhan Majra, Raipur Kalan, Sarangpur, Dhanas (Community Centre) and Dadu Majra Colony (Community Centre) will be operational from Monday to Saturday, except for Sunday, with effect from March 19 (except for holidays notified by the Chandigarh Administration under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881).