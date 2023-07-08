e-tailer, firm fined for defective trolley bag, told to refund money

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, July 7

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Tommy Hilfiger and an e-commerce company to refund the cost of a defective trolley bag worth Rs 4,724 to a city resident. The commission also directed them to pay Rs 3,500 compensation along with litigation expenses of Rs 2,500 to complainant Pridhi Singla of Sector 15-B.

In her complaint, she said on November 27, 2021, she purchased a Tommy Hilfiger trolley bag from Adilaxmi e-Commerce Pvt Ltd, Delhi, through Myntra. The product carried three-year warranty. She said while travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh on June 2, 2022, she noticed a crack on the trolley bag, which rendered it unfit for use.

She requested the company and website to refund the amount, but was denied. Myntra Designs Pvt Ltd, Chandigarh, stated it only acted as an intermediary through its web interface. It said sellers were separate entities being controlled and managed by different persons/stakeholders and it did not directly or indirectly sell any products on the platform.

Adilaxmi e-Commerce Pvt Ltd and Tommy Hilfiger India Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, failed to present their case and were proceeded against ex parte. After hearing arguments, the commission said neither the product was changed nor the amount was refunded despite requests, which itself amounted to deficiency in service as well as unfair trade practice.

In this view, the commission directed the OPs to refund the cost of the product and pay compensation and litigation expenses to the complainant.

Unfair trade practice

Tommy Hilfiger India and Adilaxmi e-Commerce Pvt Ltd told to refund the cost of a defective trolley bag worth Rs 4,724 and pay Rs 3,500 compensation along with litigation expenses of Rs 2,500 to complainant Pridhi Singla of Sector 15