'Earn while one learn' scheme of Panjab varsity picks up pace

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 4

After two years of Covid pandemic, Panjab University’s “earn while one learn” scheme for students is slowly picking up the pace. As per Panjab University authorities, nearly 30 students from the campus have applied to work under this scheme. The programme has an annual budget of Rs 40 lakh.

The scheme, which was launched by in 2018, offers students Rs 100 per hour for working at libraries, labs and other departments beyond normal office hours or on holidays.

Under this scheme, a student can earn maximum of Rs 4,000 per month and a maximum of five students, from one department, can apply under this scheme (depending upon the strength). The students are tasked to operate libraries and labs beyond the normal official hours or on holidays; assignments pertaining to mini IQACs of teaching departments or in the office of Director IQAC; assignments pertaining to placement related activities in departments; time bound assignments to department level alumni associations; time bound assignments pertaining to NIRF data, IQAC report, digitisation of legacy data in various administrative offices or any other activities with permission of Vice-Chancellor, for a maximum of 40 hours (in a month). “We have received applications from over 90 students now. After Covid outbreak, this scheme has been restarted recently.

There has been no last date for applying, but we are expecting more students to join it,” said Prof Jagtar Singh, DSW, Panjab University. “Given the current conditions and the budget allocated, more number of students should have joined the scheme. The scheme should have been published on a larger front in order to get maximum attention of the students,” said a senior Panjab University functionary. For two years, as the Panjab University was shut owing to Covid pandemic, students failed to avail the benefits of the scheme. “We can always take help of the young minds for the betterment of the campus. Due to approaching examinations, the scheme is yet to grab full attention of the students. In coming months, the authorities will surely receive more students under this scheme. There has been no deadline for applying under this scheme, as we are trying to the maximum participation,” added Singh.