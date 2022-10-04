Earring, mobile snatched, 1 hurt

Chandigarh: Two snatching incidents were reported in the city. Complainant Ram Singh of Maloya claimed his aunt Gyan Kaur (85) was sitting in the porch of the house when a suspect came and snatched her earring, leaving her injured. As he rushed down from the first floor, the suspect fled on a red bike along with an accomplice. A case has been registered. Also, a 20-year-old girl alleged scooter-borne miscreants snatched her mobile phone in Sector 34. TNS
Blood donation camp organised
Chandigarh: A blood donation camp was organised at the Community Centre, Sector 48, by the Old Boys' Association of Sainik School, Kunjpura, Karnal, in memory of Kunjeyan martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. More than 100 donors, including NCC cadets, former school students and volunteers participated in the camp. TNS
Office-bearers of PU INSO
Chandigarh: Pradeep Deswal, national president, Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), has appointed new office-bearers of its Panjab University unit for the coming Panjab University Campus Students Council elections. Divyanshu Gulati (UBS) has been appointed party president, followed by Amarkant Pradhan (UIET), campus president; Amit Kumar (Microbiology), campus in-charge; and Bhupesh Yadav (Defence Studies), vice-chairman. TNS
PU student body announces team
Chandigarh: The Ambedkar Students Association, a political outfit of Panjab University, has announced its new team for the coming Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections. Dinesh Dhaiya has been appointed chairman, followed by Gautam Bhoria (Department of Education), president; Abhishek (Department of Education), vice-chairperson; Harish Kantiwal (Department of Sociology), vice-president; Kamal (Department of Laws), general secretary; Anmol (Department of Evening Studies), media secretary; Himanshu (Department of Physical Education), joint secretary; Vishal and Garima (Department of Evening Studies and UILS ), organisation secretary.
