Easy victory for Minerva over Barcelona Juniors in Mina Cup

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

Minerva Academy Juniors defeated FC Barcelona Juniors 5-0 to storm into the semifinals of the Mina Cup, in Dubai.

Denish opened the scoring in the 8th minute. He received a brilliant pass before posting the opening goal. Minerva lads continued to mark their superiority on the field. The next goal was scored by Sanathoi, who raced from the halfway mark to the goal before slotting a shot into the net. Soon after, Thiyam was in thick of action as stole the ball and put it away for 3-0. Down to three goals, the Barcelona lads kept on committing mistakes. In the following minute, Thiyam scored an absolutely stunning solo goal. He got a pass on the left and dodged a defender before rushing into the box. He put the ball over the goal line into the far corner. Thiyam then completed his hattrick in the 29th minute from a freekick. It was a long way out, but he decided to take it on and completely bamboozled the goalkeeper, who saw it float into the net.

With that, Minerva completed a 5-0 demolition of the famed Barcelona Academy and stormed into the semifinals of the Mina Cup.

Earlier, in their first match, the side had defeated Go-Pro Sports 6-0. Minerva won a corner, which was delivered into the box and cleared, but only as far as Bishal, who brought the ball down on the edge of the D and rifled it into the net with a stunning strike. Thiyam made it 2-0 from a free kick, followed by a goal by Jayed. Thiyam netted another goal to make it 4-0, followed by a brace by Denish, The Mina Cup is being competed across four age categories - U12, U14, U16 and U18. Minerva Academy is participating in the U12 category in Mina Cup 2022