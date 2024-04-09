Easy win for Velocity Football Club

Chandigarh, April 8
In the ongoing Chandigarh Men’s Football League, Velocity Football Club defeated Sandhu Football Club 4-0, at the Sector 46 Sports Complex.
Goldy opened the account for Velocity Club in the 3rd minute, followed by another goal in the 74th minute. Aditya extended the lead to 3-0 in the 82nd minute after scoring an own goal.
Aakash netted the final goal in the 88th minute.
In another well-contested match, St Stephen’s Football Club edged past Uttarakhand Football Club by narrow margin of 1-0. Manath scored the only goal in the 18th minute.
