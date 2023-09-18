Eatka, Rahul clinch table tennis titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

Eatka came from two games down to win the women’s title against Arushi on the concluding day of the 2nd Punjab State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament held at Sector 23 TT Hall.

Eatka lost first two games 8-11 6-11, only to return with 11-7 8-11 11-6 11-4 11-9 win in the final. In the men’s singles final, Rahul Malik defeated Harkuwar 11-8 9-11 11-7 11-6 11-8. Aarohi Thakur won the girls’ U-13 title by defeating Krishvi 11-8 11-9 11-7. Trijal Vohre won the boys’ U-13 final. Gulsheen of Patiala claimed two titles.