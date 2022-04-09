Echoes of Kashmir in paintings by a native of Chandigarh

'This collection of paintings is an attempt to portray the beauty of nature as I observe and perceive it,' Nagpal said

Echoes of Kashmir in paintings by a native of Chandigarh

Chandigarh based Jyoti Nagpal pose with her paintings during the ongoing solo exhibition of oil paintings titled ‘’The Good Earth’’ which is inaugurated by Dr Karan Singh at IIC in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

Ravi S Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

Many enjoy the values and views of nature, but extraordinary are the ones who exalt it by recreating them through recollection with the help of aesthetic but transcendental sense of art and beauty.

The recreations assume a dimension if they are recollected from about decade-long one’s association with natural ambience of Kashmir. 

One such recreation of nature’s own automated life and its cycle vide the medium of painting, especially to reinforce the view that benevolent “Mother Earth” is there for real, if only one cares to be sensitive and have a panoptic and spiritual view of the world.

The spiritually replenishing scope of nature was in ample display through an exhibition of painting by Jyoti Nagpal, a native if Chandigarh, in the India International Centre (IIC) in Delhi. The exhibition was inaugurated by former Union Minister Dr Karan Singh.

Nagpal, who worked as teacher of French language in Chandigarh, Kashmir and Delhi, quit her job to take up painting as her full time activity.

She put up an Exhibition of a series of virtuoso paintings, which are in the traditions of Oil painting under the rubric “The Good Earth”, which was inaugurated by former Union Minister Dr Karan Singh.

Her inspiration to recreate the refreshing and myriad forms of nature came to her during the period of deafening silence and limpness of human life during Covid-19 inspired lockdown.

The recreations are from her recollection of her memories of a decade long association with pristine beauty of Kashmir (1976-87) when there was peace in the valley.

This was the time when flora and fauna bloomed, and the environment got invigorated due to less pollution. Nature was dressed up in all nines in all her luminosity and splendour in the face of absence of pollution with human beings bound in their homes.

The lockdown was also a reminder that nature has its own mystic way to punish capricious humans to restore order and equilibrium in the environment. 

Although all the items of the paintings, which are immaculately framed, enthralled the visitors, the ones depicting an edge of a forest, and peacocks with their full plumage looked as natural as they could get. The scenic views have echoes of Kashmir.

“This collection of paintings is an attempt to portray the beauty of nature as I observe and perceive it,” Nagpal said.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: National Assembly session resumes after Iftar break, govt files review petition against SC verdict

2
Himachal

AAP hits roadblock in Himachal; praising Anurag Thakur, top state leaders cross over to BJP 3 days after Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi

3
Diaspora

Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences

4
Punjab

High taxes on grain keep pvt players off Punjab

5
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court raps Bhiwani judge for not obeying orders

6
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

7
Punjab

Young girl found dead on highway, man killed in Khemkaran, ensure security of 3 crore Punjabis before inviting foreigners: Navjot Sidhu to Bhagwant Mann

8
Entertainment

‘Mera pind, mere khet’: Punjabi kudi Shehnaaz Gill shares serene picture from gurdwara, breaks into ‘gidda’ with neighbours

9
Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia to get better facilities in jail

10
Punjab

Launch channel to telecast Gurbani, Akal Takht tells SGPC

Don't Miss

View All
Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back
Trending

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back

Top Stories

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: National Assembly set to vote on no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: National Assembly session resumes after Iftar break, govt files review petition against SC verdict

In a landmark verdict on Thursday, Supreme Court ruled that ...

Covishield, Covaxin rate drops to Rs 225 per shot a day before booster dose

Covid-19 vaccine boosters for all adults from Sunday, per dose cost capped at Rs 375

Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech cut vaccine costs to Rs 225 ...

Pak PM Imran Khan calls cabinet ministers meeting late on Saturday night

Pak PM Imran Khan calls cabinet ministers' meeting late on Saturday night

Meeting has taken many by surprise as the no-confidence vote...

Young girl found dead on highway, man killed in Khemkaran, ensure security of 3 crore Punjabis before inviting foreigners: Navjot Sidhu to Bhagwant Mann

Young girl found dead on highway, man killed in Khemkaran, ensure security of 3 crore Punjabis before inviting foreigners: Navjot Sidhu to Bhagwant Mann

Cannot regulate poll-eve freebies, EC tells Supreme Court

Cannot regulate poll-eve freebies, EC tells Supreme Court

Poll panel says it’s a policy decision of political parties;...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Alarm bells for private goods carriers as long-route cargo shifts to Railways

3 labourers hurt in Vallah market clash in Amritsar

Amritsar boy Rishabh Chaturvedi all set for finale of India’s Got Talent

One more Congress councillor joins AAP in Amritsar

Procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

RITES’ 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

RITES' 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

78 unrecognised schools continue operations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation invites bids for biomining 7.5L MT waste at Dadu Majra dumping ground

Panjab varsity Chancellor orders fresh polls for choosing 6 fellows from constituency of faculties to PU Senate

Vicky Middukhera's Murder: Role of Punjabi singer's manager under lens

At 42.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi records April’s hottest day in 5 years

At 42.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi records April’s hottest day in 5 years

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

MLA holds surprise check at makeshift book sale centre

Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora holds surprise check at makeshift book sale centre

UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi honoured for raising farmers' issue in British Parliament

Jalandhar: Jail inmate tries to run away from court, held

Left leaders protest, seek release of political prisoners

Kathak guru Malti Shyam enthrals audience

~40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint

Rs 40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint in Ludhiana

7 firearms recovered from Ludhiana man

Sahnewal ayurveda centre robbery cracked

Students protest in Ludhiana as 3 Canadian colleges, agents yet to refund fee

LIP's Simarjeet Singh Bains declared 'proclaimed person' for 'violating' Covid-19 norms

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Vaccination pace slows down in Patiala district

Punjabi University to study, document farmers' protest

Plantation drive at Bikram College in Patiala

Two-day meet on literature, climate change concludes