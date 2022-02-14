ECI approves DEO's proposal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 13

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the proposal of District Election Officer (DEO), SAS Nagar, for change of building of polling stations numbers 262, 263 and 266 of the Kharar Assembly constituency.

Disclosing this here today, Dr S Karuna Raju, Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, said that ECI had directed the District Election Officer, SAS Nagar, to take necessary action in accordance with the procedure prescribed in Chapter-ll of the Handbook for Returning Officer-2019 and the political parties should be informed in writing.