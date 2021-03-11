Eco rally organised by St Stephen's School, Togan

St Stephen's School, Togan

The school organised an eco rally. Students of Class VII and IX participated in it with lots of enthusiasm. The rally passed through the OMAXE complex in New Chandigarh. Students made beautiful posters with powerful messages and slogans on the planet Earth.

St Soldier Convent School, Mohali

To sensitise children to good and bad touch, an informative session for the girls of Grade 4 to 8 was conducted at St Soldier Convent School, Mohali. The children were explained criteria and parameters through which loving and abusive touch could be distinguished. The counsellor, Avleen Kaur, acquainted the students of various techniques and tips to make their life safe in every challenging situation.

Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur

The school, in collaboration with the Government Primary Health Centre, Chatt, organised a Covid-19 vaccination programme for the students on the school premises. Students in the age group of 12 to 17 years were given their first dose. A few received their final dose too. A team of doctors, led by Dr Ankur, vaccinated the students in a healthy and clean environment.