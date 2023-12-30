ED attaches property of developer

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 29

Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached property worth Rs 54.16 lakh of Jarnail Singh Bajwa, managing director, Bajwa Developers Limited, in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

The movable property was found during a search conducted on the residential premises of Bajwa in Mohali. The ED probe revealed that Bajwa allegedly lured prospective property buyers into purchasing properties in prime areas of the city and collected Rs 3.17 crore. However, plots were not transferred to customers at the agreed sites and neither was the amount returned. On June 4, 2022, officials of the ED raided the house and office of the Bajwa Developers’ managing director in Sector 71, Mohali, and Sunny Enclave, Kharar.

