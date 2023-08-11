ED case against Panchkula lender based on 21 FIRs

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, August 10

A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) today granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seven-day custody of five suspects in a case related to drug peddling, arms dealing and extortion.

The main suspects in the case are Anil Bhalla, Akash Bhalla, Sahil Bhalla, Nirmal Singh and Narinder Khillan. Based on 21 FIRs registered in Panchkula, Ambala and Chandigarh since 2015 involving a sum of Rs 10.01 crore for extortion, cheating, forgery, possession of arms and drugs against Anil Bhalla and 21 others, the ED registered an ECIR of money laundering on February 24 this year.

In one of the cases registered at Panchkula’s Sector 5 police station on May 31 last year, the police recovered Rs 4.63 crore, two unlicensed pistols, three magazines, 11 bullets, 697 gm opium, 23 gold rings, three lockets, 13 chains, five chains with lockets, three bracelets and other gold items from a locker.

A search at the residential premises of Anil Bhalla had resulted in the seizure of Rs 25 lakh, 22 gold rings, 32 ear topes, two gold coins, and five gold bangle sets.

While seeking remand, the ED’s counsel told the court the suspects dealt in psychotropic substances, possessed unlicensed arms and ammunition and used the same for threatening people. Also, the suspects defrauded people by posing as genuine financiers, and in lieu of the same they used to take blank cheques, property documents, etc. Even after the repayment of loans, they would not return the documents.

“The suspects used to threaten people to implicate them in false cases with the active connivance of ASI Gurmez Singh of the Haryana Police so that people may not be able to file a complaint against Anil Bhalla and others,” submitted ED’s counsel.

ASI Gurmez Singh was arrested and subsequently suspended. He, however, got bail and was reinstated, the ED said.

The suspects amassed huge amounts of money. During raids on 17 premises linked to the suspects on August 8 and 9, a seizure of Rs 2.12 crore, jewellery worth Rs 75.19 lakh, foreign currency worth Rs 5.56 lakh, and FDRs worth Rs 3.33 crore was made.

All these amounted to Rs 6.25 crore.

During questioning, the Bhallas remained evasive, deliberately withheld information and didn’t cooperate with the investigation, said the ED’s counsel.

Nirmal Singh didn’t disclose about dealing in psychotropic substances while Khillan remained evasive on commission earned in cash from the purchase or sale of properties, his role in arms dealings, details of properties held jointly in his name and Anil Bhalla’s and details of books of accounts. Against the demand for 14-day custody, the court allowed seven-day custody of the suspects.

Serious charges

ED says suspects dealt in drugs, possessed unlicensed arms, threatened people

Also, they defrauded people by promising loans and in lieu of it, took blank cheques, property documents

They threatened people to implicate them in false cases in connivance with a Haryana cop

Recent raids yield Rs 6 cr assets

Raids on 17 premises linked to suspects on August 8-9 led to seizure of Rs 2.12 crore, jewellery worth Rs 75.19 lakh, foreign currency worth Rs 5.56 lakh and FDRs worth Rs 3.33 crore

