 ED case against Panchkula lender based on 21 FIRs : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • ED case against Panchkula lender based on 21 FIRs

ED case against Panchkula lender based on 21 FIRs

Agency gets 7-day custody of Bhalla | Says seizures point to nexus

ED case against Panchkula lender based on 21 FIRs

Financier Anil Bhalla and his son, both suspects in a cheating case, being produced in a Panchkula court on Thursday. NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, August 10

A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) today granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seven-day custody of five suspects in a case related to drug peddling, arms dealing and extortion.

The main suspects in the case are Anil Bhalla, Akash Bhalla, Sahil Bhalla, Nirmal Singh and Narinder Khillan. Based on 21 FIRs registered in Panchkula, Ambala and Chandigarh since 2015 involving a sum of Rs 10.01 crore for extortion, cheating, forgery, possession of arms and drugs against Anil Bhalla and 21 others, the ED registered an ECIR of money laundering on February 24 this year.

In one of the cases registered at Panchkula’s Sector 5 police station on May 31 last year, the police recovered Rs 4.63 crore, two unlicensed pistols, three magazines, 11 bullets, 697 gm opium, 23 gold rings, three lockets, 13 chains, five chains with lockets, three bracelets and other gold items from a locker.

A search at the residential premises of Anil Bhalla had resulted in the seizure of Rs 25 lakh, 22 gold rings, 32 ear topes, two gold coins, and five gold bangle sets.

While seeking remand, the ED’s counsel told the court the suspects dealt in psychotropic substances, possessed unlicensed arms and ammunition and used the same for threatening people. Also, the suspects defrauded people by posing as genuine financiers, and in lieu of the same they used to take blank cheques, property documents, etc. Even after the repayment of loans, they would not return the documents.

“The suspects used to threaten people to implicate them in false cases with the active connivance of ASI Gurmez Singh of the Haryana Police so that people may not be able to file a complaint against Anil Bhalla and others,” submitted ED’s counsel.

ASI Gurmez Singh was arrested and subsequently suspended. He, however, got bail and was reinstated, the ED said.

The suspects amassed huge amounts of money. During raids on 17 premises linked to the suspects on August 8 and 9, a seizure of Rs 2.12 crore, jewellery worth Rs 75.19 lakh, foreign currency worth Rs 5.56 lakh, and FDRs worth Rs 3.33 crore was made.

All these amounted to Rs 6.25 crore.

During questioning, the Bhallas remained evasive, deliberately withheld information and didn’t cooperate with the investigation, said the ED’s counsel.

Nirmal Singh didn’t disclose about dealing in psychotropic substances while Khillan remained evasive on commission earned in cash from the purchase or sale of properties, his role in arms dealings, details of properties held jointly in his name and Anil Bhalla’s and details of books of accounts. Against the demand for 14-day custody, the court allowed seven-day custody of the suspects.

Serious charges

  • ED says suspects dealt in drugs, possessed unlicensed arms, threatened people
  • Also, they defrauded people by promising loans and in lieu of it, took blank cheques, property documents
  • They threatened people to implicate them in false cases in connivance with a Haryana cop

Recent raids yield Rs 6 cr assets

Raids on 17 premises linked to suspects on August 8-9 led to seizure of Rs 2.12 crore, jewellery worth Rs 75.19 lakh, foreign currency worth Rs 5.56 lakh and FDRs worth Rs 3.33 crore

#Enforcement Directorate #Panchkula

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

3
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

4
Himachal

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

8
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

9
Punjab

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

10
Himachal

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Body of technician trapped under soil in Jalandhar retrieved from pit

Body of technician trapped under soil in Jalandhar retrieved from pit

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated