Panchkula: ED court rejects ex-HCS officer’s bail

Panchkula, March 20

An ED Court rejected the bail application of former HCS Officer Anil Nagar on Wednesday. Nagar was a suspect in an ED case of money laundering. He had filed a bail application in the court of Special Judge CBI Rajeev Goyal on February 22.

This was his second bail application while he along with three others — Ashwani Kumar, Naveen and Pawan Gupta — faced an allegation in a case registered by the ED under Sections 44, 45, 3, and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The former officer was also a suspect in the HPSC cash for answer-sheet manipulation scam. It was alleged that the four individuals were involved in qualifying candidates for HCS (Pre) 2021 and the Dental Surgeon Examination in 2021 fraudulently after being bribed.

A total of Rs 3.29 crore was recovered from various places, including Rs 1.07 crore from Nagar’s room at HPSC.

As part of the original case, court summons sent to Nagar were reverted, unserved. Following this, the ED filed an application to declare him a PO. However, Nagar surrendered in court on December 22, 2023, and moved an application seeking regular bail, which he withdrew on February 9. Later, he filed another bail application on February 22, which was dismissed in court on Wednesday.

