ED plaint against two directors of Chandigarh unit, locomotive works officer

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 28

The Enforcement Directorate ( ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Ravi Sekhar Sinha, principal chief material manager of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, and two directors of the Chandigarh-based company EC Blades and Tools Pvt Ltd, Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh.

The CBI arrested Sinha for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh in February 2022. The ED had filed the complaint through special public prosecutor Monika Thakur under Sections 44, 45 and 34 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the accused. The CBI had earlier filed a charge-sheet against six accused in the alleged bribery case in first week of the April, 2022 .

Besides Sinha, the other accused named in the charge-sheet include Rajan Gupta, Sonu Arora, Vinod Kumar, Parveen Vyas and Pawan Kumar Singh. The charge-sheet has been filed for the offences punishable under the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

As per the FIR filed by the CBI, EC Blades and Tools Private Limited was awarded the contract for supply of 28 sets of bogey frames on December 14, 2021, to Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. Accused Sonu and Gupta, directors of the company, allegedly used the services of Vyas for contacting the officers of Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for bribe as demanded by them in lieu of an award of contract and enhancing the quantity of material to be supplied.

The CBI teams laid a trap at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, where the bribe was to be delivered to Sinha and apprehended him while allegedly accepting it. Later, the CBI filed supplementary charge-sheet against another accused Ramesh Chand Dhiman, a resident of Himachal Pradesh.

