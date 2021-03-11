Education assessment: Panjab University slips 22 ranks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

Staring at the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) assessment in coming months, Panjab University dropped 22 spots to 197th rank in the Times Higher Education’s Asia University Rankings 2022. Last year, the university was ranked 175th.

The 2022 rankings used 13 performance indicators, including teaching (25 per cent), research (30 per cent), citations (30 per cent), international outlook (7.5 per cent) and industry income (7.5 per cent), to rank universities across Asia. Meanwhile, this year, the PU was awarded 34.9 points for overall performance, followed by assessment for citations (52.6), industry income (35.4), international outlook (16.5), research (18.2) and teaching (39.2).

“We are yet to assess the rankings and will issue a clarification soon,” said Prof Sanjeev Sharma, Director, Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Panjab University. Last year, the PU’s overall score was recorded at 34. The number of students per faculty was 20.3, which was recorded 15 this year.