Education Department issues result criteria for govt schools in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The UT Education Department has issued criteria for issuing results of classes I to VIII, IX and XI for the session 2021-22 of government schools. According to the criteria, the results of classes I to II (both model and non-model schools) will be under the non-grading and co-scholastic system, as was in practice for the session 2017-18.

For classes III to VIII (both model and non-model schools), no student is to be held back and no grace marks should be given to the students. It is mandatory for students to score a minimum of ‘D’ grade (both internal assessment and final examination).

Meanwhile, students having ‘E’ grade in any subject/subjects will be given a chance to improve his/her grade in the first week of May, at the school level. The subject teacher concerned will help the child with remedial measures to ensure that the grade of the student is improved.

For Class IX, a maximum of 15 grace marks can be given to students to improve performance (to pass the subject). Grace marks can be spread over in any number of subjects but the aggregate of grace marks cannot exceed the mentioned limit. A minimum of 33 per cent marks on the basis of marks obtained in the Term I, Term Il and internal assessment all taken together. At this stage, the result to be declared will be either pass or compartment. Compartment exams will be conducted on the basis of syllabus design of question papers and weightage of marks of term-ll. Students may be given one chance (in any number of subjects) which he/she could not pass. Examination will be conducted at the school level, stated the orders.

For Class XI, a of maximum 15 grace marks can be given to students to improve the performance (pass the subject). Grace marks can be spread over in any number of subjects but the aggregate of grace marks cannot exceed the mentioned limit. It is mandatory for students to secure 33 per cent marks in theory (both Term I and Term Il) and in practical (Both Term I and Term Il), as per bifurcation/component approved by the CBSE. At this stage, the result to be declared will be either pass or compartment (details in remarks column). Compartment exams will be conducted on the basis of syllabus design of question papers and weightage of marks of Term Il.

The result of compartment examination will be declared on the basis of conversion of marks obtained by the student in the compartment exam. For conversion of marks the maximum marks and marks obtained in compartment examination will be multiplied by 2. A student has to secure 33 per cent marks in the subject for which he or she has taken the compartment exam.

The result of classes I to VIII will be declared on April 8 and those of Class IX and XI on April j.