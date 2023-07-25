Chandigarh Education Dept looks to retired teachers to overcome shortage

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 24

The Education Department has invited applications from retired teachers for various vacant teaching positions in the city. More than 1,000 vacancies are for Junior Basic Teachers (JBT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT).

This initiative is aimed at addressing a shortage of teachers in the city. The appointment will be on a contract basis extending up to March 31, 2024, or until regular teachers are appointed through direct recruitment, promotion or deputation, whichever comes earlier.

Eligible candidates for these teaching positions are retired teachers from the UT cadre, Punjab and Haryana. The applicants must have a minimum of 10 years of experience in the cadre for JBT, TGT and NTT posts, and five years for the PGT position. Principals, heads or other officers with the required experience are also eligible for teaching positions in their respective categories.

Remuneration for the retired teachers will be based on the instructions issued by the Government of India, with a fixed monthly amount derived by deducting the basic pension from the pay drawn at the time of retirement. It’s important to note that no annual increment or dearness allowance will be allowed during the contract period. There will be no remuneration for summer and winter vacations/holidays.

Applicants must fulfil certain criteria to be eligible, including having no major penalties during their entire service and no convictions by any court of law. They will be engaged in taking classes as per the workload/norms applicable to regular teachers.

The maximum age for re-engagement on a contract basis is 64 years as of April 1 of the academic year for which a panel is being prepared. The contract will continue until the teacher reaches the age of 65 years or until a regular teacher is appointed, whichever occurs first. However, the Director of School Education, UT, Chandigarh, retains the right to terminate the services of the contractual teachers without giving any reason.

Teachers will be allowed paid leave of absence at the rate of 1.5 days for each completed month of service, but the accumulation of leave beyond a calendar year will not be permitted. If a teacher remains absent or is on leave for a continuous period of 30 days, his or her contract may be terminated.

Interested candidates can submit their applications online at chdeducation.gov.in till August 1, 2023. The Education Department will follow the guidelines issued by the Government of India for the filling of these posts, and only sanctioned positions will be filled initially till March 31, 2024, or till the joining of regular incumbents in their place.