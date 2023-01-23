Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

Tribune News Service

The Chandigarh Education Department is implementing a paperless system with the introduction of “e-dak” portal, through which all communication from the District Education Office and the office of the Director of School Education will be sent via email on the portal itself.

The move aims to bring transparency to the system and reduce the burden on school teachers by eliminating the need for physical travel to hand over letters of communication. By communicating through email on the portal, the department will ensure that all communication is recorded and timestamped, providing transparency and accountability.

The portal also allows for easy tracking of correspondence, with the ability to see if emails have been read or not, reducing the likelihood of important information being missed.

Sharing the details, Director of School Education, Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, said, “On an average, around 112 people would commute physically to hand over the letters of communication from schools to education office and vice versa. With the introduction of the “e-dak” portal, all communication will be sent with the click of a button. By eliminating the need for physical travel to hand over letters of communication, the department can reduce the burden on school teachers. Teachers will no longer have to spend time and effort travelling to the Education Department office to deliver or collect letters, allowing them to focus on their primary responsibilities of teaching and educating students.”

“Overall, the paperless system will increase efficiency and streamline communication within the department, ultimately reducing the burden on teachers and allowing them to better serve their students,” said Brar.

The department is also planning to introduce a Staff Management System for online leave applications and medical bill submissions, as well as a grievance redressal mechanism. Additionally, the department will have its own “online transfer teacher policy” for government school teachers starting April 1, allowing for rationalisation and adjustment of subject teachers in schools facing shortages.