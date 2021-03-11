Education Secretary carries out inspection at five schools in Chandigarh

To undertake regular inspections for upkeep of govt institutions

Education Secretary Purva Garg during an inspection of a school in Chandigarh on Thursday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

To ensure that the government school infrastructure in the UT is upgraded much before the commencement of Classes after the summer break, Education Secretary Purva Garg today undertook visited the Government Middle School, Kishangarh, Government High School, Mauli Jagran (under construction), Government High School, Mauli Colony, Government Primary School, Mauli Complex, and Government Middle School, Pocket No 6, Mani Majra.

The department will ensure that students and parents are made aware of all facilities in schools well before the start of classes after the summer vacation. Regular inspections, cluster-wise, will be undertaken for the upkeep of government schools. —Purva Garg, Edu Secretary

The Education Secretary was accompanied by the Director, School Education, Chief Engineer, along with officers of the Education and Engineering Departments.

During this first series of the inspection of schools, the Education Secretarty stressed on positive benefits associated with creating an educated population for which the educational facilities infrastructure was a prerequisite.

It was noted that 196 students of the Government Primary School, Railway Colony, 250 students of Government Primary School, Mauli Complex, and 1,000 students of the Government High School, Mauli Colony, are to be shifted to the new Government High School, Mauli Jagran.

As students of GMS-Kishangarh are to be shifted to newly constructed building and campus, the works (civil, electrical and horticulture) to be undertaken were reviewed in detail.

The Head, GMS-Kishangarh, was directed to submit the requirement of student desks, furniture, computer system, CCTVs, drinking water coolers with ROs, fire extinguishers and other related items so that these items could be ordered in good time and the delivery was received before the commencement of classes.

The Chief Engineer assured that the building works, including the electrical and horticulture, would be completed in all aspects by June 20 much before the opening of the school after the summer vacations.

The Education Secretary emphasised that the possession of Government High School, Mauli Jagran, be handed over by the Engineering Department by June 25 so that school can be made functional before reopening after summer vacations.

The Chief Engineer assured that the school infra completed in all aspects would be handed over to the Education Department by June 25.

Reviewing other school works being undertaken, the Chief Engineer also assured that the renovation works for Government High School, Colony No. 4 (renamed as Government High School, Hallo Majra, Campus II) would be completed by July 30. The Chief Engineer also informed that work was already going on for various school projects and tenders had already been floated for the construction of additional block in Government Middle School, Palsora, and the Government High School, Kajheri.

The Education Secretary also emphasised that the department would ensure that students and parents were made aware of these facilities well before the start of classes after summer vacations. Regular inspections cluster wise would be undertaken for upkeep of schools, the Education Secretary said.

