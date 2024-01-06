Educational trip organised

Saint Soldier International School
Students of Class 7 went on an educational trip to Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala. The students witnessed demonstrations including a flight simulator, laser show, climate change theatre, and robotic dinosaurs. Meanwhile, students from classes 8 to 10 went on an excursion to Maple Jungle Camp, where they participated in activities such as rope-climbing and zip-lining, among others. The excursion was followed by a visit to the Virasat-e-Khalsa Museum at Anandpur Sahib.
PML SD Public School, Chandigarh
On the last day of the seven-day NSS Special Camp, the principal, Monica Sharma, addressed the students and urged them to work for society with dedication. Lunch was served to the NSS volunteers and other guests at the end of the session.
