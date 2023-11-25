Effluent discharge in rivulets unabated

Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, November 24
Despite directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the issue of sewage/wastewater discharge into N-Choe, a seasonal rivulet of Chandigarh, remains unresolved. The rivulet, which carries storm water into the Ghaggar river, continues to face contamination, raising environmental concerns.
Environmentalists, led by LR Budaniya, have raised the alarm over the ongoing discharge of wastewater into N-Choe, particularly at locations such as the Garden of Fragrance in Sector 36, Kajheri and Sector 42. Sewage leaking from damaged pipes also flows into the choe.
CPCC inspections reveal grim picture
- Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) conducted inspections in April
- On N-Choe, of 17 points subjected to monitoring, wastewater was being discharged at two locations
- Wastewater discharge was observed at six, out of 15 points along Sukhna Choe
- Officials concerned face difficulties as local residents reportedly break the plugs and discharge sewage water into the rivulets
- Immediate action is taken by the Municipal Corporation when such violations come to light, but the issue persists
The unpleasant odour emanating from the polluted water has made walking along the rivulet challenging. Similar is the case with Sukhna Choe. Except rainwater, not a drop of water should flow in these rain-fed rivulets, said Budaniya.
In response to the environmental challenges, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) conducted inspections in April. These revealed that wastewater was being discharged at multiple points into both Sukhna Choe and N-Choe, non-perennial drains that ultimately flow into the Ghaggar river.
Despite previous efforts to address the issue, the recent inspections present a disheartening picture. On N-Choe, of 17 points subjected to monitoring, wastewater was being discharged at two locations. Similarly, wastewater discharge was observed at six, out of 15 points put under monitoring, along Sukhna Choe.
Officials concerned face difficulties as local residents reportedly break the plugs and discharge sewage into the rivulets. Immediate action is taken by the Municipal Corporation when such violations come to light, but the issue persists.
Also, residents continue to dump household waste and construction debris into N-Choe. Environmentalists and residents have called for an enhanced vigilance, stricter enforcement of environmental norms and community awareness programmes.
On the discharge of wastewater into Sukhna Choe, TC Nautiyal, Director, Environment, said the Kishangarh STP was still not operational after floods. Admitting that wastewater was being discharged in N-Choe, he said the MC was working on plugging it.
Garden of Fragrance not spared by polluters
Environmentalists, led by LR Budaniya, have raised the alarm over the ongoing discharge of wastewater into N-Choe, particularly at locations such as the Garden of Fragrance in Sector 36, Kajheri and Sector 42. Sewage leaking from damaged pipes also flows into the choe.
