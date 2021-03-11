Eight days on, one nailed for attack on scribe in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 12

Eight days after a 56-year-old journalist was brutally assaulted in Zirakpur, the police have arrested a Dhakoli resident for the attack.

The suspect has been identified as Guggan Garg, alias Gagan. He was produced in a local court, which remanded him in two-day police custody. The police have also recovered an Activa used in the crime and Rs 300 from him.

The incident had occurred on May 4 when Alok Verma, a resident of Amolak Enclave, Zirakpur, working with a vernacular newspaper in Panchkula, was attacked and robbed of his mobile phone and wallet.

His wife Sakshi Verma said after completing his work in the office, her husband was dropped by a colleague near Kohinoor Dhaba at 3 am and was walking towards his house. She said when Alok reached the field near Satnam Chakki, two youths attacked him with sharp weapons and robbed him. A passerby spotted Alok in a pool of blood and informed the police, who rushed him to a hospital.

A case under Section 379-B, 323, 341 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Zirakpur police station.

Onkar Singh Brar, SHO, Zirakpur police station, said the suspect’s accomplice had been identified and would be arrested soon. The SHO said during preliminary investigation, it was revealed that a case was already registered against Gagan at the Dhakoli police station. He was out of jail on bail, he added.