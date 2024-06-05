Eight new diarrhoea cases reported from Budanpur village, count reaches 452

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 4

Eight new cases of diarrhoea were reported from Panchkula’s Budanpur village, taking the total count to 452 cases.

Doctors in the district Health Department said the number of new cases were coming down in the area. They said on Monday, 38 new cases had surfaced, while on Tuesday the count came down to eight. They said till date two patients had been shifted to hospitals in Chandigarh.

Dr Suresh Bhonsle, district surveillance officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Panchkula, said the health department today conducted a survey of 461 households to screen more patients. The department had surveyed as many as 4,764 houses in the village already.

Dr Bhonsle said, “We have tested 34 samples of water from the area. Many of them failed the quality test. We have also tested 20 stool samples collected from the area, of which three were found positive for cholera.”

He said while the number of new cases was coming down, the district administration along with the allied departments — Health Department, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran and others — will hold a review meeting on Wednesday.

