Eight SHOs among 20 cops shifted in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 14

In a major reshuffle, the Mohali police today sent eight SHOs and one police post incharge to the Police Lines with 20 transfers in one go.

Zirakpur SHO Onkar Singh Brar, Dera Bassi SHO Kulveer Singh, Phase 1 SHO Shivdeep Singh Brar, Nayagaon SHO Ajitpal Singh, Kharar (Sadar) SHO Ajaib Singh, Kurali (Sadar) SHO Malkiat Singh, Kurali City SHO Vinod Kumar, Dhakoli SHO Jatin Kapoor and Saneta police post incharge Ashwani Kumar have been sent to the Police Lines.

Inspector Sumit Mor has been appointed as the Phase 1 SHO, while Inspector Deepinder Singh will take charge as the Zirakpur SHO. SI Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon is the new Dera Bassi SHO.

SI Kulwant Singh has been shifted from Mullanpur to Nayagaon as SHO. SI Baljinder Singh has been transferred from the Sohana police station to the Saneta police post under the Sohana police station. Inspector Yogesh Kumar has been posted as the Kharar (Sadar) SHO. SI Bhagatveer Singh has been transferred from Kurali City to Kurali Sadar. SI Sukhdeep Kaur will be the new incharge of the Kurali City police station. Inspector Himmat Singh is the new Majri SHO while Deepinder Singh has been shifted from Majri to Zirakpur as SHO.