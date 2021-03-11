Elante now Nexus Elante

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Elante is now “Nexus Elante”. Nexus Malls, a subsidiary of investment firm Blackstone Group, which acquired the Elante mall from Mumbai-based Carnival Group for an undisclosed sum in July 2017, has rebranded its 17 retail properties (including Elante) spread across 13 cities of India to bring them together into one integrated platform.

Dalip Sehgal, CEO, Nexus Malls, said, “The new identity brings to life our promise of Har Din Kuchh Naya. We will bring something new, unique and personal every day to our more than 130 million consumers.”