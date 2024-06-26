Elante Tragedy: Toy train firm owners held, let off on bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 25

The two partners of Pixie Land Management, which operated the toy train at Nexus Elante Mall, were arrested today in the wake of the tragedy where an 11-year-old boy had died.

The suspects, Sunil Kumar Goyal, a resident of Sector 34, and Punit Kumar Ahuja, a resident of Gururgram, were arrested and later released on bail. Earlier, the driver of the toy train, Sourav, was also arrested.

The victim, Sehbaaj Singh, had died after the toy train he was riding overturned on the evening of June 22. His cousin, who was also on the train, escaped unhurt. Sehbaaj was in the third and last compartment of the toy train when it overturned while taking a turn in the mall’s plaza area, sustaining a head injury.

