Panchkula: Elderly man duped of Rs 2.25 lakh in cyber fraud

Panchkula, March 20

Brij Bhushan Sharma (79), a resident of Sector 20, was duped of Rs 2.25 lakh in a cyber-scam.

Sharma is a retired military engineering services employee. He said he was awaiting the receipt of his passport on a tatkal basis. However, he received an alleged passport dispatch message on his mobile phone. “A tracking link was mentioned in the message on my mobile phone. So i clicked on it and the link led to a mobile application. A phone number was mentioned in the app, so I called it. The respondent directed me to fill out my passport details if I wanted my passport delivered at the earliest,” he said.

As directed, Sharma attempted to transfer Rs 5 to the respondent. However, he failed to do so. Sharma said that two days later, he started receiving messages stating that Rs 2.25 lakh had been transferred from his bank accounts. Following this, he made a complaint to the police.

The Panchkula police have registered a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death) of the IPC at the cybercrime police station.

