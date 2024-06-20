Elderly man killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, June 19

A 68-year-old scooterist died after being hit by a truck near the Metro store on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway in Zirakpur. The deceased has been identified as Niirpal Singh, a resident of Pabhat. The police shifted the body to the mortuary of the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital. A case has been registered against the truck driver at the Zirakpur police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Dera Bassi #Zirakpur