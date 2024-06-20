Elderly man killed in accident

Zirakpur, June 19
A 68-year-old scooterist died after being hit by a truck near the Metro store on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway in Zirakpur. The deceased has been identified as Niirpal Singh, a resident of Pabhat. The police shifted the body to the mortuary of the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital. A case has been registered against the truck driver at the Zirakpur police station.
