Elderly man killed in road mishap

Panchkula, June 24
A 67-year-old man, Ram Prakash, a resident of Ramgarh, was killed in a road accident on Sunday.
In his complaint to the police, the man’s son-in-law, Balkar Singh, a resident of Dera Bassi, said Ram Prakash, who lived alone after his wife’s death, was on his early morning walk at around 5 am when he was hit by a speeding car near a hotel on the road towards Sector 27.
He said he had received a call from one of his relatives that his father-in-law had gone out for his early-morning walk; however, he had not returned home.
The police have registered a case under Sections 304A and 279 of the IPC.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM to Opposition
Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...
NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar
Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra