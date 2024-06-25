Elderly man killed in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 24

A 67-year-old man, Ram Prakash, a resident of Ramgarh, was killed in a road accident on Sunday.

In his complaint to the police, the man’s son-in-law, Balkar Singh, a resident of Dera Bassi, said Ram Prakash, who lived alone after his wife’s death, was on his early morning walk at around 5 am when he was hit by a speeding car near a hotel on the road towards Sector 27.

He said he had received a call from one of his relatives that his father-in-law had gone out for his early-morning walk; however, he had not returned home.

The police have registered a case under Sections 304A and 279 of the IPC.

