Elderly man on morning walk killed in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 19

An elderly man on a morning walk was stabbed to death by an unidentified person today. The police have started investigation into the case.

According to the police, the victim, Balbir Singh (68), a resident of the Sant Nagar area, was going to the nearby Environment Park for a morning walk when the incident happened. “As he reached the Passey Road, near the Patiala Media Club, an unidentified person or persons fatally stabbed him in the neck. The attack took place around 5.40 am,” said DSP (City) Sanjeev Singla.

“We are probing the matter and working on certain clues that we have got,” he added.

The police have started scanning footage from the nearby CCTV cameras. The victim is survived by his wife, 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. Balbir had divorced his first wife.

The police said they had recovered a knife from near the crime scene and sent it for a forensic examination. “We are not sure if the same knife was used in the murder. By the time we reached the spot, people had rushed Balbir to the nearby hospital,” said the police.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered at the Civil Lines police station.