Elderly suffocated to death with pillow in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 12

A 70-year-old resident of Bhago Majra was suffocated to death with a pillow by two labourers at his house yesterday. The police said the suspects, both UP natives in their thirties, also hit the victim on his head with a stove.

The deceased, Rangi Singh, a retired superintendent of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and cashier of a gurdwara, was alone at his house when the suspects, Intezaar and Monu, entered the house around 4:30 pm with the intention of committing a robbery. Sources confirmed the duo fled the spot with some cash.

Intezaar has been arrested while Monu is on the run. A case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Gharuan police station today. The police said the duo had worked at the deceased’s house six months ago and knew the owner had kept cash in the house. They had called the victim before barging in the house.

Rangi lived alone in the house as his son and daughter are settled abroad.

Investigating officer Baljinder Kaur said, “One suspect has been arrested while the search for the other is on. The exact cause of death would be known after the receipt of the post-mortem report.” —