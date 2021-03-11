Elderly woman hit by vehicle in Chandigarh, dies

Chandigarh, April 24

In a hit-and-run case, a 70-year-old woman pedestrian was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle.

According to the police, the complainant, Radha Krishan Joshi, a resident of Sector 41, reported that an unknown vehicle sped away after hitting his wife, Chandni Devi (70), near a petrol pump in Sector 37 on April 22.

She was injured and admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where she later succumbed to the injuries. The police have registered a case at the Sector 39 police station. The police said the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area was being scrutinised to identify the vehicle.