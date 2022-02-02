Election Commission appoints observers

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 1

General, expenditure and police observers have been appointed by the Election Commission. Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Isha Kalia said Mohammad Jubair Ali Hashmi (7696550986), K Mahesh (7696570986) and Ajay Gupta (7696590986) had been posted as general observers. They can be contacted on their mobile numbers.

Varun Kapoor (7696580986) has been posted as police observer and Janardhan Sanathan (7696560986) as expenditure observer.

The Deputy Commissioner said that if anyone has any grievance regarding the election, he/she could contact the observers on their mobile numbers. —