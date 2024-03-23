Election Commission to hold voters’ awareness campaign during IPL match in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 22

The administration will undertake a voters’ awareness drive during the inaugural IPL match at Maharaja Yadwindra Singh Stadium, Mullanpur on Saturday.

District electoral officer Aashika Jain said in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, the administration has planned a gala event to catch young voters by sensitising them of the importance of exercising their franchise.

“Around 500 college students in the branded attire of ‘I Vote For Sure’ will attend the IPL match,” said the deputy commissioner, adding that folk orchestra team from Punjabi University Patiala would stage performance featuring folk song “Mai Bharat Hu”.

“Though the EC has set a benchmark of ‘Iss Vaar 70 Par’, our goal is to achieve 80% voter participation in the upcoming election in Mohali,” she said.

